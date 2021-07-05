UrduPoint.com
India Reports 39,796 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 11:40 AM

India reports 39,796 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 30,585,229 on Monday as 39,796 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, according to the health ministry.

Besides, 723 more deaths were recorded since Sunday morning, taking the death toll to 402,728.

Currently there are 482,071 active cases in the country with a decrease of 3,279 during the period.

A total of 29,700,430 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, with 42,352 new recoveries.

