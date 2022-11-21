UrduPoint.com

India Reports 406 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2022 | 11:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Nov. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :India's daily COVID-19 caseload recorded on Monday decreased to 406 from 492 on the previous day, officials said.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Monday morning, 406 new cases of COVID-19 were reported.

According to data released by the government, the active caseload currently stands at 6,402 in the South Asian country.

The country also logged 12 more COVID-19-related deaths, taking the death toll to 530,586 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

According to the health ministry, a total of 44,132,433 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals in India.

