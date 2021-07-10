India reports 42,766 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :-- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 30,795,716 on Saturday as 42,766 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 1,206 deaths due to the pandemic since Friday morning took the total death toll to 407,145.

There are still 455,033 active COVID-19 cases in the country, a fall of 3,694 cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 29,933,538 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 45,254 were discharged during the past 24 hours.