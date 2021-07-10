UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Reports 42,766 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 12:20 PM

India reports 42,766 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :-- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 30,795,716 on Saturday as 42,766 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 1,206 deaths due to the pandemic since Friday morning took the total death toll to 407,145.

There are still 455,033 active COVID-19 cases in the country, a fall of 3,694 cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 29,933,538 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 45,254 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

India From

Recent Stories

Digital deposit system to automate disbursement of ..

23 minutes ago

Pakistan, US stress close coordination for meaning ..

28 minutes ago

COAS lauds Qatar's role in facilitating, hosting A ..

33 minutes ago

Japan issues evacuation orders to over 120,000 due ..

1 hour ago

South Korea records highest-ever daily coronavirus ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 10 July 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.