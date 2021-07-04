UrduPoint.com
India Reports 43,071 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 52 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 02:50 PM

NEW DELHI, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 30,545,433 on Sunday as 43,071 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, according to the health ministry.

Besides, 955 more deaths were recorded since Saturday morning, taking the death toll to 402,005.

Currently there are 485,350 active cases in the country with a decrease of 10,183 during the period.

A total of 29,658,078 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, with 52,299 new recoveries.

