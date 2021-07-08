India reports 45,892 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 30,709,557 on Thursday, as 45,892 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, according to the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 817 deaths due to the pandemic since Wednesday morning took the total death toll to 405,028.

There are 460,704 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a rise of 784 cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 29,843,825 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 44,291 were discharged during the past 24 hours.