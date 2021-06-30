UrduPoint.com
India Reports 45,951 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 11:50 AM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 30,362,848 on Wednesday, as 45,951 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours.

The death toll mounted to 398,454 as 817 deaths were recorded since Tuesday morning.

This is the third consecutive day after a gap of nearly two-and-a-half months when the number of daily deaths due to the pandemic has fallen to below the 1000-mark.

There are still 537,064 active cases in the country, as there was a fall of 15,595 cases during the past 24 hours.

Ever since the pandemic hit the country, a total of 29,427,330 patients have been successfully treated and discharged from hospitals, with 60,729 of them discharged during the past 24 hours.

