India Reports 46,148 New COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Fall Below 1,000 In 24 Hours

Mon 28th June 2021 | 11:40 AM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 30,279,331 on Monday, as 46,148 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours.

The death toll mounted to 396,730 as 979 deaths were recorded since Sunday morning.

This is the first time that the number of daily deaths has fallen to below 1,000-mark in nearly two and a half months. The daily death toll crossed 1,000 in India on April 14.

There are still 572,994 active cases in the country, as there was a fall of 13,409 cases during the past 24 hours.

Since the pandemic hit the country, a total of 29,309,607 patients have been successfully treated and discharged from hospitals, with 58,578 of them discharged during the past 24 hours.

