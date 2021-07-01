India reports 48,786 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 30,411,634 on Thursday, with 48,786 new cases registered during the past 24 hours.

The death toll mounted to 399,459 as 1,005 deaths were recorded since Wednesday morning.

After recording less than 1,000 deaths for three consecutive days, the death toll once again surpassed 1,000 on Thursday.

Currently there are 523,257 active cases in the country, with a decrease of 13,807 during the period.

Since the pandemic hit the country, a total of 29,488,918 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, with 61,588 of them discharged during the past 24 hours.