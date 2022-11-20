UrduPoint.com

India Reports 492 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2022 | 01:20 PM

India reports 492 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :India's daily COVID-19 caseload recorded on Sunday decreased to 492 from 556 on the previous day, officials said.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Sunday morning, 492 new cases of COVID-19 were reported.

According to data released by the government, the active caseload currently stands at 6,489 in the South Asian country.

The country also logged four more COVID-19-related deaths, taking the death toll to 530,574 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

Related Topics

Sunday From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

4 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

18 hours ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

20 hours ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

20 hours ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

20 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.