India reports 492 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :India's daily COVID-19 caseload recorded on Sunday decreased to 492 from 556 on the previous day, officials said.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Sunday morning, 492 new cases of COVID-19 were reported.

According to data released by the government, the active caseload currently stands at 6,489 in the South Asian country.

The country also logged four more COVID-19-related deaths, taking the death toll to 530,574 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.