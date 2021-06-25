India reports 51,667 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 30,134,445 on Friday, as 51,667 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours.

The death toll swelled to 393,310 as 1,321 deaths were recorded since Thursday morning.

There are still 612,868 active cases in the country, as there was a decrease of 14,189 cases during the past 24 hours.

Since the pandemic hit the country, a total of 29,128,267 patients have been treated and discharged from hospitals, with 64,527 of them discharged during the past 24 hours. Enditem