India Reports 53,256 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 11:00 AM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 29,935,221 on Monday, with 53,256 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, said the health ministry.

This was the second consecutive day when less than 60,000 daily cases were reported in a day. The number of new cases is the lowest in the past 88 days, said the health ministry.

"Daily recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 39th consecutive day," added the ministry.

Besides, 1,422 more patients died during the period, taking the death toll to 388,135.

This was the 14th consecutive day when less than 100,000 cases were registered across the country, after peaking to over 400,000 for several days in April and May.

There are currently 702,887 active cases, after a decrease of 26,356 during the past 24 hours.

A total of 28,844,199 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals across the country, with 78,190 of them discharged since Sunday morning.

New Delhi, which has been one of the worst-hit hotspots in India since the outbreak and witnessed over 28,000 cases for several days in April-May this year, recorded 124 new cases through Sunday.

