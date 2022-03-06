UrduPoint.com

India Reports 5,476 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Rises To 42,962,953

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2022 | 03:00 PM

NEW DELHI, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,962,953 on Sunday as 5,476 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 158 deaths due to the pandemic since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 515,036.

There are still 59,442 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a fall of 4,436 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 42,388,475 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 9,754 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

