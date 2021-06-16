UrduPoint.com
India Reports 62,224 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:50 AM

India reports 62,224 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :-- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 29,633,105 on Wednesday, with as many as 62,224 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, said the health ministry.

Besides, 2,542 COVID-19 patients died since Tuesday morning, taking the death toll to 379,573.

This was the ninth consecutive day when less than 100,000 cases were registered across the country, after peaking to over 400,000 for several days in April-May which is the pandemic's second wave in India.

Still there are 865,432 active cases, after a decrease of 47,946 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 28,388,100 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals across the country, with 107,628 of them discharged since Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, all shops and restaurants with 50 percent sitting capacity have been allowed to open in Delhi from Monday, as the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths per day have fallen steeply in the past couple of weeks. Schools, colleges, other educational institutions, swimming pools, and gymnasiums continue to remain shut.

