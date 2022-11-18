India reports 654 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :India's daily COVID-19 caseload recorded on Friday increased to 654 from 626 on the previous day, officials said.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Friday morning, the active caseload currently stands at 7,034 in the South Asian country.

The country also logged seven more COVID-19-related deaths, taking the death toll to 530,553 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

According to the health ministry, a total of 44,130,380 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals in India.