India Reports 6,915 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2022 | 04:50 PM

NEW DELHI, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,931,045 on Tuesday with 6,915 new cases registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 180 more deaths due to the pandemic since Monday morning took the total death toll to 514,023.

There are currently 92,472 active COVID-19 cases registered in the country, marking a fall of 10,129 in the number during the past 24 hours. This was the 36th consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

A total of 42,324,550 COVID-19 patients have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far in the South Asian country, including 16,864 new recoveries recorded during the past 24 hours.

