India reports 734 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Nov. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) --:India's daily COVID-19 caseload decreased to 734 on Sunday, officials said.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Sunday morning, 734 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, taking the total tally to 44,666,377 in the country.

With the reporting of fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 12,307. The country also logged three more COVID-19-related deaths, taking the overall death toll to 530,531 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, 44,123,539 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals in the South Asia country, including 977 new recoveries. E