UrduPoint.com

India Reports 734 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2022 | 01:20 PM

India reports 734 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Nov. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) --:India's daily COVID-19 caseload decreased to 734 on Sunday, officials said.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Sunday morning, 734 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, taking the total tally to 44,666,377 in the country.

With the reporting of fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 12,307. The country also logged three more COVID-19-related deaths, taking the overall death toll to 530,531 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, 44,123,539 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals in the South Asia country, including 977 new recoveries. E

Related Topics

India Sunday From Asia

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 final: England win toss, opt to ..

T20 World Cup 2022 final: England win toss, opt to bowl first

52 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. England

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

4 hours ago
 T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

13 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.