India Reports 7,554 New COVID-19 Cases

March 02, 2022

NEW DELHI, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,938,599 on Wednesday with 7,554 new cases registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 223 more deaths from the pandemic were recorded since Tuesday morning, taking the death toll to 514,246.

Currently there are 85,680 active cases registered in the country with a decrease of 6,792 during the cited period. This was the 37th consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the South Asian country.

A total of 42,338,673 people have recovered from COVID-19 and been discharged from hospitals so far, including 14,123 new recoveries.

