India Reports 796 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2022 | 11:20 AM

India reports 796 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,036,928 on Tuesday with 796 new cases registered during the past 24 hours, the health ministry's latest data showed.

Besides, 19 deaths due to the pandemic since Monday morning took the total death toll to 521,710.

There are currently 10,889 active COVID-19 cases recorded in the South Asian country, a fall of 169 cases during the past 24 hours. This was the 77th consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

So far 42,504,329 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals, including 946 new recoveries, according to the ministry.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

