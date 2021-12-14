UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 03:00 PM

India reports 8 more cases of Omicron, tally rises to 49

NEW DELHI, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) --:India Tuesday reported eight more cases of the Omicron variant, taking the country's case tally of the new variant to 49, officials said.

Of the eight new cases, four have been reported from the national capital region and the remaining four from the western state of Rajasthan.

"Four new Omicron cases were detected in Delhi, taking the total number of cases to six. Of the six cases, one patient has been discharged from the hospital," Delhi's local health minister Satyendar Jain was quoted by a local news agency as having said.

Rajasthan local health minister Parsadi Lal Meena Tuesday said four more Omicron cases have been reported in the state.

The detection of new cases has taken the new variant count in the state to 13.

