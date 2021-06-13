India reports 80,834 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 29,439,989 on Sunday, with as many as 80,834 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, said the health ministry.

Besides, 3,303 COVID-19 patients died since Saturday morning taking the death toll to 370,384.

This was the sixth consecutive day when less than 100,000 cases were registered across the country, after peaking to over 400,000 for several days in April-May which was dubbed as the pandemic's second wave.

Still there are 1,026,159 active cases, after a decrease of 54,531 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 28,043,446 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals across the country, with 132,062 of them discharged since Saturday morning.