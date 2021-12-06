UrduPoint.com

India Reports 8,306 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 03:00 PM

NEW DELHI, Dec. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,641,561 on Monday, as 8,306 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 211 deaths due to the pandemic since Sunday morning took the total death toll to 473,537.

There are still 98,416 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was a fall of 739 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 34,069,608 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 8,834 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

