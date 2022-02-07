UrduPoint.com

India Reports 83,876 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2022 | 02:50 PM

India reports 83,876 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Feb. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,272,014 on Monday, as 83,876 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, the health ministry's latest data showed.

Besides, as many as 895 deaths due to the pandemic since Sunday morning took the total death toll to 502,874.

There are still 1,108,938 active COVID-19 cases in the country despite a fall of 116,073 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the 14th consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

A total of 40,660,202 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 199,054 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

>