India reports 861 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,036,132 on Monday, as 861 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, six deaths due to the pandemic since Sunday morning took the total death toll to 521,691.

There are still 11,058 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was a fall of 74 active cases during the past 24 hours.

So far 42,503,383 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, out of which 929 were discharged during the past 24 hours.