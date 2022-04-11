UrduPoint.com

India Reports 861 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2022 | 12:00 PM

India reports 861 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,036,132 on Monday, as 861 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, six deaths due to the pandemic since Sunday morning took the total death toll to 521,691.

There are still 11,058 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was a fall of 74 active cases during the past 24 hours.

So far 42,503,383 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, out of which 929 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

Sunday From

Recent Stories

All parties agreed on political reforms, says Kair ..

All parties agreed on political reforms, says Kaira

2 hours ago
 Countrywide protests over ouster of Imran Khan

Countrywide protests over ouster of Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 NA to elect new Prime Minister today

NA to elect new Prime Minister today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th April 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.