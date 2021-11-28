UrduPoint.com

India Reports 8,774 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Rises To 34,572,523

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 02:50 PM

India reports 8,774 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 34,572,523

NEW DELHI, Nov. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,572,523 on Sunday, as 8,774 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 621 deaths due to the pandemic since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 468,554.

There are still 105,691 active COVID-19 cases in the country despite a fall of 1,328 active cases during the past 24 hours. "India's active caseload is the lowest in 543 days," said the federal health ministry.

A total of 33,998,278 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 9,481 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

