India reports lowest daily cases in 2 months, COVID-19 tally rises to 28,809,339

NEW DELHI, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :-- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 28,809,339 on Sunday with 114,460 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, the lowest single-day increase in the past two-months, said the Federal health ministry.

A total of 2,677 deaths since Saturday morning took the overall death toll to 346,759.

There are still 1,477,799 active cases in the country, a decrease of 77,449 in the past 24 hours. The number of daily active cases has been on the decline over the past few days after a continuous surge since mid-April.

A total of 26,984,781 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far across the country, according to the latest data from the ministry.

India's nationwide vaccination drive started on Jan. 16, and over 231 million vaccination doses have been administered so far.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country, as over 364 million tests have been conducted so far.