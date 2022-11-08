India reports no new COVID-19-related death

NEW DELHI, Nov. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) --:No new COVID-19-related death has been reported from across the country, India's Federal health ministry said on Tuesday.

This is the first time since March 2020 that no death related to the pandemic was reported from across the country in the span of 24 hours.

According to the health ministry, the overall death toll remains 530,509 since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to federal health ministry data released on Tuesday morning, 625 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, taking the total tally to 44,662,141 in the country.

With the reporting of the fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 14,021.