India reports record high of 6,148 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :India reported a record high of 6,148 COVID-19 deaths during the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll in the country to 359,676, said the Federal health ministry on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 94,052 new cases were recorded in the period, the third consecutive day when less than 100,000 cases were reported in a single day.

The total caseload stands at 29,183,121.

There are still 1,167,952 active cases in the country, a decrease of 63,463 since Wednesday. As many as 27,655,493 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far