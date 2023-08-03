Open Menu

India Restricts Import Of Computers, Laptops And Servers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2023

NEW DELHI, Aug. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Indian government Thursday placed restrictions on the import of laptops, tablets, personal computers and servers with immediate effect.

The order issued by the Federal Ministry of Commerce and Industry said the imports would be allowed against a valid license for restricted imports.

The restriction will not apply to passengers carrying the mentioned devices in their baggage.

As per the notification, up to 20 of these items per consignment are also eligible for an import license exemption for the purpose of research and development, testing, benchmarking and evaluation, repair and re-export, and product development.

Although the government has not elaborated on its rationale behind the move, industry experts say the step is likely to help boost local manufacturing.

