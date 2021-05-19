India sees 4,529 more COVID-19 deaths, tally nears 25.5 mln

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally reached 25,496,330 on Wednesday, with 267,334 new cases registered in the past 24 hours, confirmed the health ministry.

The death toll rose to 283,248 with 4,529 more deaths, the highest in 24 hours so far, recorded since Tuesday morning.

There are still 3,226,719 active cases in the country, as there was a decrease of 127,046 cases in the past 24 hours. The number of daily active cases has been on the decline over the past few days, after a continuous surge since mid-April.

A total of 21,986,363 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far across the country.

In a bid to flatten the COVID-19 cases' curve most of the states in the country have imposed night curfews and partial or complete lockdowns.

So far over 185 million vaccination doses (185,809,302) have been administered to the people across the country since India kicked off a nationwide vaccination drive on Jan. 16.

A total of 1,312,155 vaccine doses were given on Tuesday alone.

Presently the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination is going on, covering all people aged 18 years and above. Though, an acute shortage of vaccines is being felt across the country.

Meanwhile, the Federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities, as over 320 million tests have been conducted so far.

As many as 320,301,177 tests have been conducted till Tuesday, out of which 2,008,296 tests were conducted on Tuesday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday.