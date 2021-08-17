UrduPoint.com

India Sees Lowest Single-day Spike Of COVID-19 Cases In Five Months

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 12:10 PM

NEW DELHI, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,250,679 on Tuesday, as 25,166 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

It was the lowest single-day spike in the past 154 days, according to the ministry.

Besides, 437 deaths due to the pandemic since Monday morning took the total death toll to 432,079.

There are still 369,846 active cases in the country, a decrease of 12,101 during the past 24 hours.

A total of 31,448,754 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 36,830 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

