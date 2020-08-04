UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Sees Over 50,000 Virus Cases For 6th Straight Day

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 01:50 PM

India sees over 50,000 virus cases for 6th straight day

NEW DELHI , Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :India reported over 50,000 more coronavirus cases for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday.

An additional 52,050 infections raised India's tally to over 1.85 million, as the death toll shot up by 803 to reach 38,938, the Health Ministry said.

Recoveries are now over 1.23 million, bringing the recovery rate to 65.76% and leaving 586,298 active cases across the country, according to the latest update.

India has conducted nearly 2.1 million tests to date, with 661,715 more over the past 24 hours.

The western state of Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit in the country, having recorded 450,196 infections and 15,842 deaths so far.

Despite the worrying numbers, the Maharashtra government has now allowed all shops in Mumbai, the state capital and India's financial hub, to remain open throughout the day.

Malls in the city are also set to reopen from August 5.

Earlier on Monday, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that India is in for a long fight against COVID-19.

Mike Ryan, head of the WHO's emergencies program, said countries with transmission rates as high as India and Brazil need to brace themselves for a big battle.

Related Topics

India Mumbai World Brazil Hub August All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

34 minutes ago

All political forces unanimous in support of Kashm ..

56 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $44.02 a barrel M ..

1 hour ago

Cebu Pacific Advisory: Suspension of Domestic Pass ..

1 hour ago

Ahmed Bin Mohammed announces decision to postpone ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia seeks to appeal its loss before the W ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.