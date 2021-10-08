India selling Air India to Tata conglomerate

Mumbai, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Tea-to-steel conglomerate Tata is buying back the struggling Air India, 89 years after founding it as Tata Air and half a century after its nationalisation, the Indian government announced Friday.

The airline was founded in 1932 with the first flight piloted by Tata's eponymous chairman himself, flying mail and passengers in a single-propeller de Havilland Puss Moth from Karachi to Bombay.

Tata Air expanded around South Asia, offering a slice of the high life with Bollywood actresses in its adverts and at one point commissioning Spanish surrealist artist Salvador Dali to design its ashtrays.