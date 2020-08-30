(@FahadShabbir)

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :India on Sunday set a new virus record when it reported 78,761 new infections in 24 hours, according to health ministry figures, passing the United States with the world's highest single-day rise.

India, home to 1.3 billion people, is already the world's third-most infected nation with more than 3.5 million cases, behind the US and Brazil.

The US set the previous record on July 17 with 77,638 daily cases, according to an AFP tally.