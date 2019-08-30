India shooting Itself in foot as Kashmiris repressed: Indian author

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :An award-winning Indian author has strongly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's actions in occupied Kashmir, saying the repression of Kashmiris was "a more egregious act of self-harm" than demonetization -- his 2016 disastrous move to withdraw most Currency notes from circulation.

Under the title 'India Is Shooting Itself in the Foot in Kashmir', Pankaj Mishra wrote in Bloomberg, an international news service, "Coverage of Kashmir in the international media has been uniformly critical of the Indian government, partly provoked by its demonstrably false assertions, echoed by India's media, that things are 'normal' in Kashmir.

"Front-page pictures of heavily armed soldiers on empty Kashmiri streets make clear the region is effectively under military occupation," author Mishra said.

"The longer it (repression of Kashmiris) goes on, the greater the suspicion will grow that, having failed in his central tasks, India's pied-piper is running blind, in danger of leading his nation to a dead-end," he added.

Referring to the Indian media's support to Modi following his crackdown in the disputed state, Mishra wrote, "As the situation of Kashmiris deteriorates, India's well-wishers should ask: Has Modi, while accumulating untrammelled power for himself and fellow Hindu nationalists, irreparably damaged India's claims to be a rational and stable democracy?" "Outside of India," the Indian author said, "neither the prime minister's economic data nor his boasts about destroying terrorist camps deep inside Pakistan has survived close scrutiny. Indeed, the mob lynchings of Muslims under his watch have directed fresh attention to the origins of Modi's Hindu nationalist organization in the European fascist movements of the 1920s...

Mishra wrote, "Modi himself has suffered new damage to a reputation that he had diligently washed free of the taint of suspected complicity in a 2002 anti-Muslim pogrom. Ascending to power in 2014, he managed to persuade many in the West that he was focused on making India's economy grow and creating jobs rather than stoking Hindu majoritarianism. Modi's image as an economic modernizer suffered greatly from his decision to withdraw most currency notes from circulation in 2016.

Post-Kashmir, it has become even harder to maintain.

"Amid bleak news about the economy, overseas investors were pulling funds out of India before Modi launched his crackdown in Kashmir. The bigotry on display in India's public sphere might lead more of them to wonder if they should still take for granted the country's social cohesion, and the political and economic rationality of its leaders.

"In the West, India long ago lost the prestige it had enjoyed through its association with world-historical figures such as Mahatma Gandhi, and its moral leadership of the non-western world in the decades following independence in 1947. The more recent narrative about India -- that it is a distinguished multicultural democracy and economic powerhouse -- is now also up for debate. This squandering of soft power cannot but have deep consequences for an aspiring global force that is very far from matching China's hard power".

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal carried a dispatch from Srinagar, saying India's clampdown in Kashmir has turned hospitals in the disputed state into 'graveyards'.

Military lockdown and communications blackout are promoting a shortage of medicines and a health crisis, the newspaper's correspondents -- Preetika Rana and Vibhuti Agarwal -- wrote.

Mudasir Ahmed Parry, a doctor was quoted as saying more patients have died under his watch in the past three weeks than the entire rest of the year.

His (Parry's) hospital, the largest orthopedic facility here, has run short of lifesaving drugs and surgical implants due to a military clampdown by Indian authorities that has severed communications and isolated the region," the Journal said. It also lacks the ability to contact specialists at other hospitals, delaying critical treatment, hit said, citing hospital staff.

"So many innocent people are dying for no fault of their own," said Dr. Parry, a resident orthopedist at Srinagar's Bone & Joint Hospital, not divulging a death toll but adding that surgeries have fallen to less than 10 a day from more than three dozen.

"Hospitals have become graveyards," he said.