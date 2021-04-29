UrduPoint.com
India Should Cherish Hard-won Situation In Border Areas

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 11:00 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Senior Col. Wu Qian, spokesperson of ministry of national defense of China on Thursday rebutted the remarks made by Indian Chief of Defense Staff at the 6th Raisina Dialogue that China has tried to change the status quo in eastern Ladakh region, and India will stand firm on the northern borders and not succumb to China's coercive actions.

The remarks from the Indian side are completely inconsistent with the facts, Said Col. Wu Qian at a regular press conference.

"Regarding the situations in the western section of the China-India boundary, China has explained the in and out in detail, and the responsibility does not lie with China," he said.

Col. Wu said that thanks to the joint efforts of China and India, the border defense troops of both sides have recently disengaged from contact in the Galawan Valley and Lake Pangong, and the situation in the border area has eased on the whole.

He added that earlier this month, China and India held the 11th round of Corps Commander-Level Meeting, exchanging views on issues of mutual concern and agreeing to continue to maintain close communication through diplomatic and military channels.

Col. Wu stressed that China's position on the China-India boundary issue is consistent and clear. China hopes that the Indian side will cherish the hard-won situation, abide by the relevant agreements of the two countries and two military and the consensus reached in previous corps commander-level meetings, and work with China to safeguard peace and tranquility in the border area, so as to bring the relations between the two countries and two military back to the track of healthy and stable development.

