India subjecting Kashmiris to worst socioeconomic aggression: Masarat Alam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Illegally detained All Parties Hurriyat conference Chairman Masarat Alam Butt has said that India has been subjecting the Kashmiris to socioeconomic aggression as well as religious violence for over seven decades for demanding their inalienable right to self-determination.

Masarat in his message from the infamous Tihar Jail in New Delhi said the martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir have sacrificed their lives for the sacred cause of freedom and now it is the responsibility of the Kashmiri people to take their mission to its logical conclusion.

He said the best way to pay homage to the martyrs is that Kashmiris should reaffirm the pledge in this blessed month of Ramzan that they will never allow anyone to compromise on the blood of the martyrs. He said it is the result of the great sacrifices of the martyrs that the Kashmir dispute has become the center of attention at the global level.

Masarat Alam said the Indian agents in the occupied territory are trying to interfere in the religious affairs of Kashmiri Muslims and divide the people. "It is our responsibility to forge greater unity in our ranks and foil their nefarious designs," he maintained.

He deplored that hundreds of Apple trees had been cut down at different places in the occupied territory to push the Kashmiris towards economic deprivation, while earlier hundreds of trucks loaded with apples were deliberately stopped on the Srinagar-Jammu highway and other places due to which the Kashmiri businessmen lost crores of rupees.

The APHC Chairman urged the United Nations and the international community to take notice of the ongoing massacres and arrests of innocent civilians by Indian troops in the occupied territory and play a role in settling the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.