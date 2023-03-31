UrduPoint.com

India Subjecting Kashmiris To Worst Socioeconomic Aggression: Masarat Alam

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2023 | 12:30 PM

India subjecting Kashmiris to worst socioeconomic aggression: Masarat Alam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Illegally detained All Parties Hurriyat conference Chairman Masarat Alam Butt has said that India has been subjecting the Kashmiris to socioeconomic aggression as well as religious violence for over seven decades for demanding their inalienable right to self-determination.

Masarat in his message from the infamous Tihar Jail in New Delhi said the martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir have sacrificed their lives for the sacred cause of freedom and now it is the responsibility of the Kashmiri people to take their mission to its logical conclusion.

He said the best way to pay homage to the martyrs is that Kashmiris should reaffirm the pledge in this blessed month of Ramzan that they will never allow anyone to compromise on the blood of the martyrs. He said it is the result of the great sacrifices of the martyrs that the Kashmir dispute has become the center of attention at the global level.

Masarat Alam said the Indian agents in the occupied territory are trying to interfere in the religious affairs of Kashmiri Muslims and divide the people. "It is our responsibility to forge greater unity in our ranks and foil their nefarious designs," he maintained.

He deplored that hundreds of Apple trees had been cut down at different places in the occupied territory to push the Kashmiris towards economic deprivation, while earlier hundreds of trucks loaded with apples were deliberately stopped on the Srinagar-Jammu highway and other places due to which the Kashmiri businessmen lost crores of rupees.

The APHC Chairman urged the United Nations and the international community to take notice of the ongoing massacres and arrests of innocent civilians by Indian troops in the occupied territory and play a role in settling the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Related Topics

India United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Jail Jammu New Delhi Apple Muslim All From Best Blood Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

WHO to rehabilitate, activate 50 hospitals in floo ..

WHO to rehabilitate, activate 50 hospitals in flood-hit areas of KP

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st March 2023

3 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from Umm A ..

Sharjah Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from Umm Al Qaiwain Deputy Ruler

10 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed congratulates Baniyas for winning U ..

Saif bin Zayed congratulates Baniyas for winning UAE&#039;s Volleyball League, ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.