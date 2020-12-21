India suspends flights from UK until Dec 31: government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :India said Monday it was joining other countries in temporarily suspending all flights from Britain after the emergence of a new and more infectious strain of coronavirus there.

"Considering the prevailing situation in UK. Govt.

of India has decided that all flights originating from UK to India to be suspended till 31st December 2020," the aviation ministry said in a tweet.

It said the suspension would come into effect from 11:59 pm (0629 GMT) on Tuesday.

It added that in a "measure of abundant precaution", passengers arriving from Britain on transit flights would be subject to a mandatory RT-PCR test on arrival.

Britain is home to a huge Indian diaspora and there are several flights per day taking hundreds of people between London and New Delhi and London and Mumbai.