India Suspends Tourist Visas Over Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 02:00 AM

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :India on Wednesday suspended all tourist visas until April 15 and said it would quarantine travellers arriving from seven virus-hit countries in an attempt to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, the government said in a statement.

The visa suspension begins March 13 at 1200 GMT at the port of departure, the statement read. Diplomatic visas and visas for international organizations, employment and projects however are exempt.

All travellers "arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany after February 15 will be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days," the statement from the government's Press Information Bureau said.

