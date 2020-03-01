India take seven-run lead after Jamieson leads NZ fightback

Christchurch, New Zealand, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :A feisty spell of bowling led by Indian quicks Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah and the guile of spinner Ravindra Jadeja gave India a seven-run first innings lead over New Zealand on day two of the second Test in Christchurch Sunday.

It took a polished knock from Kyle Jamieson, in his second Test, to reduce the deficit as India struggled to mop up the New Zealand tail.

The last three wickets put on 82 runs, 49 of them by Jamieson to underscore his all-rounder credentials after taking five wickets in India's first innings.

Jamieson also took four wickets and smashed a quickfire 44 on debut in the first innings of the first Test.

New Zealand resumed the day at 63 without loss and were all out for 235 at tea as the Indian attack enjoyed their best day in the series.

The Indian pace bowlers struggled in the first Test, which they lost by 10 wickets, and again in the 90 minutes New Zealand batted on day one of the second, before coming to grips with the stock New Zealand conditions of a green-tinged pitch and a moderate breeze.

They found that anything pitched up and close to the off stump would put pressure on the New Zealand batsmen.

Most dismissals were caught, but in the case of Tom Latham, who top scored with 52, he was bowled when he miscalculated a Shami delivery and did not play a shot only to watch the ball angle into the stumps.

Shami, who also had Henry Nicholls removed by a ground level catch from Virat Kohli, along with the wickets of Neil Wagner (21) and Jamieson had figures of four for 81.

Bumrah, who removed New Zealand talisman Kane Williamson for three along with BJ Watling and Tim Southee without scoring took three for 52.

Jadeja accounted for Ross Taylor and Colin de Grandhomme (26) to have two for 22 as well as pulling off a sensational catch in the deep to dismiss Wagner.

Latham and Tom Blundell only added three to the overnight total when Umesh Yadav claimed the wicket of Blundell (30) to get India going and Williamson (three) followed soon after.

Taylor was set to rebuild the innings with Latham but on 15 he was outsmarted by Jadeja.

The left-arm spinner shortened the length of a delivery when he saw Taylor start to advance down the crease and the ball was top-edged to a tumbling Yadav at point.

Kohli, under pressure to succeed after the heavy first Test and his own disappointing run of low scores, grew more animated with each wicket and was especially delighted with his own diving catch to remove Nicholls for 14.