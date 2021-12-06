India thrash New Zealand to clinch Test series 1-0

Mumbai, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Ravichandran Ashwin claimed a match tally of eight wickets as India beat New Zealand by 372 runs on the fourth morning in the second Test to clinch the series 1-0 on Monday.

The Black Caps, who started the day on 140-5 in their chase of 540, were bowled out for 167 in the first session in Mumbai with Ashwin getting Henry Nicholls out for 44.

New Zealand's Mumbai-born spinner Ajaz Patel stood out with his record 10 wickets in one innings and match figures of 14-225.