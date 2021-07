India thrash Sri Lanka by 38 runs in 1st T20

(@FahadShabbir)

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Pace bowler Bhuveneshwar Kumar claimed four wickets as India hammered Sri Lanka by 38 runs in the opening Twenty20 international on Sunday.

Chasing 165 for victory, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 126 in 18.

3 overs with Kumar returning figures of 4-22 in Colombo. India lead the three-match series 1-0.

Earlier skipper Shikhar Dhawan (46) and Suryakumar Yadav (50) guided India to 164-5 in 20 overs after being put into bat first.

The second T20 is on Tuesday at the same venue.