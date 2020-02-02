India to bat first against New Zealand without Kohli

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :India won the toss and opted to bat as they look to sweep the series in the fifth and final Twenty20 Sunday against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui.

Rohit Sharma is captaining the tourists with Virat Kohli being rested, while regular New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson remains sidelined by a shoulder injury.

It's rare for India to choose to bat first as they prefer to chase a total, but Sharma said they wanted the challenge of setting a target.

"It looks like a good pitch and something that we want to challenge as a team -- posting a total and defending it," he said, adding they were not complacent.

"We can't afford to do that. The last two (super over) games were really good for us and showed we can handle pressure.

" The inclusion of Sharma for Kohli is the only change for India, while New Zealand have retained the line up that lost game four.

The one blight on the India performance came after the fourth match when they were fined 40 percent of their match fee for a too-slow over rate.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (capt), Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett India: Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Shaun Haig (NZL)tv Umpire: Ashley Mehrotra (NZL)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG).