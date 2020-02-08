UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India To Bowl First In Second ODI Against New Zealand

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 08:10 AM

India to bowl first in second ODI against New Zealand

Auckland, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :India won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second one-day international against New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday.

New Zealand have a new-found confidence after winning game one and India captain Virat Kohli said his side needed to recapture the intensity they had when sweeping the Twenty20 series.

Kohli said Auckland's Eden Park suited India's preference to chase a total.

"It looks a hard wicket. It's pretty small ground and difficult to defend here," he said.

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham said he would have preferred to bowl first but "the record chase in Hamilton was good for us. We need to do well with the bat here, build partnerships and get the runs on the board." Both sides have made two changes with the tall Kyle Jamieson making his debut for New Zealand in place of Ish Sodhi while Mark Chapman comes in for Mitchell Santner leaving New Zealand without a spinner.

India have rested Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadev and brought in Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (capt), Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Mark Chapman, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Hamish Bennett.

India: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini.

Umpires: Bruce Oxenford (AUS), Chris Brown (NZL)tv Umpire: Langton Rusere (ZIM)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

Related Topics

India Hamilton Auckland Virat Kohli Mohammed Shami Mark Chapman KL Rahul Mitchell Santner Henry Nicholls Shreyas Iyer Mayank Agarwal Shardul Thakur Yuzvendra Chahal Colin De Grandhomme Chris Broad TV New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

10 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

11 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

12 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.