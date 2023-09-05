India to chase rain-revised target of 145 in 23 overs

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Kandy, Sri Lanka, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :India were set a revised target of 145 in 23 overs against Nepal in a rain-hit Asia Cup match on Monday.

Rain halted India's chase of 231 at 17-0 after 2.1 overs in Pallekele and ground staff worked tirelessly to make the ground ready for play again.

The 50-over tournament is a tune-up for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India but persistent rain has affected the event, forcing organisers to discuss a venue change for upcoming matches in Colombo.

India's opening match against Pakistan was abandoned due to rain after one innings.

A win or a washout against Nepal would qualify the Asian giants for the Super Four stage.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, on four, and Shubman Gill, on 12, were batting when rain interrupted play for the second time in the match after a 60-minute break during the Nepal innings.

Opener Aasif Sheikh top-scored with 58 after Nepal were invited to bat first and were bowled out in 48.2 overs. Spinner Ravindra Jadeja and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj took three wickets each.

