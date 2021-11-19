India to repeal farm laws after huge protests: Modi

(@FahadShabbir)

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :India will repeal three agricultural reform laws that have sparked almost a year of massive protests by farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday in a stunning U-turn.

"We have decided to repeal all three farm laws. We will start the constitutional process to repeal all the three laws in the parliament session that starts at the end of this month," Modi said in an address to the nation.