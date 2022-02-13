UrduPoint.com

India To Sell 5% Of Insurance Giant In Huge IPO

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2022 | 10:20 PM

India to sell 5% of insurance giant in huge IPO

Mumbai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :India plans to sell a five percent stake in insurance giant LIC in what could potentially be the country's largest initial public offering, according to a regulatory filing Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is desperate for proceeds from the IPO of the Life Insurance Corporation of India and the sale of other state assets to help fix its tattered public finances.

Founded in 1956 by nationalising and combining 245 insurers, LIC was synonymous with life insurance in post-independence India for decades until the entry of private companies in 2000.

Despite a steady decline in market share, LIC continues to lead the pack with 64 percent of the life insurance market in the country of 1.4 billion people.

With staff of more than 100,000 people, its vast assets under management of 36.7 trillion rupees ($491 billion) equate to nearly 16 percent of India's gross domestic product.

LIC in turn is one of India's biggest institutional investors, with significant stakes in Indian blue-chip stocks like Reliance, TCS, Infosys and ITC.

According to LIC's draft prospectus filed with the market regulator on Sunday, the government plans to sell around 316 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to take place in March.

While the pricing has not yet been set, analysts expect the IPO to dwarf that of payments firm Paytm, which raised $2.5 billion in November in India's largest public share sale to date.

- Courting first-time investors - The government hopes LIC's IPO will attract legions of first-time investors to the stock market, in a country where less than five percent of people have trading accounts.

It will be a crucial step in Modi's policy to "monetise and modernise" state-run companies and plug an estimated 16-trillion-rupee budget deficit this financial year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, the government drastically cut its divestment target for the current year from 1.75 trillion rupees to 780 billion rupees.

Of this, the government has raised only 120.3 billion rupees by selling stakes in various state-owned entities this financial year, government data shows.

This puts New Delhi on course to miss its privatisation target for a third straight year despite concluding the long-delayed sale of flag carrier Air India to the Tata Group last month.

The IPO of LIC though will require additional transparency of the insurance behemoth's operations, which has more than 2,000 branches and an army of around one million "LIC agents".

LIC's real estate assets include vast offices at prime locations in different Indian cities, including a distinctively curved Art Deco building in Mumbai's financial district and a 15-storey LIC Building in Chennai that was once India's tallest building.

The firm is also believed to own a large collection of rare and valuable artwork that includes paintings by MF Hussain -- known as the Pablo Picasso of India -- although the value of these holdings has not been made public.

Srinath Sridharan, an independent markets commentator, likened LIC to one of India's "family jewels" and said that a successful IPO by the government could pave the way for others.

"If they can get this right, running a large entity and yet having the ability and agility to take care of minority shareholders' concerns, I think... it will be far easier to divest smaller entities, mid-sized entities," Sridharan told AFP.

Related Topics

India Mumbai Army Privatisation Minority Budget Narendra Modi Air India Sale Chennai New Delhi Lead March November Stocks Sunday Market Family From Government Share Tata Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN marks World Radio Day

UN marks World Radio Day

2 hours ago
 The &#039;World&#039;s Coolest Winter&#039; conclu ..

The &#039;World&#039;s Coolest Winter&#039; concludes its successful campaign by ..

2 hours ago
 The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowled ..

The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowledge and innovation

2 hours ago
 34,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

34,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 British Parliamentarians Visit the UAE

British Parliamentarians Visit the UAE

2 hours ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi visits &#039;The Big Heart Educa ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi visits &#039;The Big Heart Educational Centre&#039;; meets stu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>