India to start mammoth vaccination drive on January 16

New Delhi, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :India will launch one of the world's most ambitious coronavirus vaccination drives next Saturday, aiming to reach 300 million people by July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced.

The vaccine is to be free for the country's population of 1.3 billion, and Modi said the January 16 start would be "a landmark step" in fighting the pandemic.

India is the world's second worst-hit country -- behind the United States -- with more than 10 million cases, though the death rate is one of the world's lowest.