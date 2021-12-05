India: trouble for China, other neighboring countries in region: Cheng Xizhong

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :India has always been a trouble for China, its other neighboring countries and regional peace and stability. Therefore, India is a regional troublemaker.

Over the years, China has been releasing goodwill to India, so has Pakistan been. However, India's asking price ranks higher and higher.

It is a chronic illness for India to charge its neighbors as enemies. It always wants to reap benefits through a hostile attitude. But the result is counterproductive and India has become more and more isolated in the region and suffered more and more losses.

These views were expressed by Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law, Special Commentator of China Economic Net, former Defense Attach in South Asian countries in an article issued here on Sunday.

According to a report by Hindustan Times on December 2, India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said the same day at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) that the India-China relations would reflect the border issue.

He further explained that "you can't have a tense border situation and good relations in other aspects." Prof Cheng Xizhong recalled that in 1980, China put forward the idea of "shelving disputes and developing relations", but India insisted on resolving the border issue first and then developing relations.

It was not until 1988 that India finally agreed to China's proposal. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar`s remarks mirror India`s attitude in 1980, which presupposes the conditions for the normalization of the China-India relations.

China has repeatedly expressed that China and India are friends and partners, not threats and opponents. The border dispute is a legacy of history and not the whole of the China-India relations. It should be properly controlled. At the same time, through sustainable cooperation, favorable conditions could be created for the settlement of the border issue.

Prof Cheng Xizhong commented that India regards China's goodwill as bargaining power. India's so-called solution to the border tension first is to ask China to make concessions to India on the territorial issue, which is absolutely impossible. It is purely India`s crazy dream.

In addition, the continuous tension along the China- India border is entirely caused by India's northward invasion of Chinese territory, the continuous increase of troops and the deployment of a large number of sophisticated weapons and equipment in the border areas.