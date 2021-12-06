UrduPoint.com

India V New Zealand Second Test Scoreboard

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 11:00 AM

Mumbai, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Final scoreboard of the second and final Test between India and New Zealand on day four in Mumbai on Monday: India 1st innings 325 (M.

Agarwal 150, A. Patel 10-119) New Zealand 1st innings 62 (all out; R. Ashwin 4-8) India 2nd innings 276-7 dec (M. Agarwal 62, A. Patel 4-106) New Zealand 2nd innings (target 540, overnight 140-5, H.

Nicholls 36, R. Ravindra 2) T. Latham lbw b Ashwin 6 W. Young c (sub Suryakumar) b Ashwin 20 D. Mitchell c Jayant b Axar 60 R. Taylor c Pujara b Ashwin 6 H. Nicholls st Shaha b Ashwin 44 T. Blundell run out (Bharat/Saha) 0 R.

Ravindra c Pujara b Jayant 18 K.

Jamieson lbw b Jayant 0 T. Southee b Jayant 0 W. Somerville c Agarwal b Jayant 1 A. Patel not out 0 Extras (b9, lb1, nb2) 12 Total (all out, 56.3 overs) 167 Fall of wickets: 1-13 (Latham), 2-45 (Young), 3-55 (Taylor), 4-128 (Mitchell), 5-129 (Blundell), 6-162 (Ravindra), 7-165 (Jamieson), 8-165 (Southee), 9-167 (Somerville), 10-167 (Nicholls) Bowling: Siraj 5-2-13-0, Ashwin 22.3-9-34-4, Axar 10-1-42-1, Jayant 14-4-49-4 (nb2), Umesh 5-1-19-0 Toss: India result: India won by 372 runs Series: India won the two-match series 1-0 Umpires: Anil Chaudhary (IND), Nitin Menon (IND)tv Umpire: Virender Sharma (IND)Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

