UrduPoint.com

India V New Zealand T20 World Cup Scoreboard

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 10:40 PM

India v New Zealand T20 World Cup scoreboard

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between India and New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday: India KL Rahul c Mitchell b Southee 18 I.

Kishan c Mitchell b Boult 4 R. Sharma c Guptill b Sodhi 14 V. Kohli c Boult b Sodhi 9 R. Pant b Milne 12 H. Pandya c Guptill b Boult 23 R. Jadeja not out 26 S. Thakur c Guptill b Boult 0 M. Shami not out 0 Extras (lb2, w2) 4 Total (7 wickets, 20 overs) 110 Did not bat: J.

Bumrah, V. Chakravarthy Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Kishan), 2-35 (Rahul), 3-40 (Sharma), 4-48 (Kohli), 5-70 (Pant), 6-94 (Pandya), 7-94 (Thakur) Bowling: Boult 4-0-20-3, Southee 4-0-26-1, Santner 4-0-15-0, Milne 4-0-30-1 (w1), Sodhi 4-0-17-2 (w1) New Zealand (target 111) M.

Guptill c Thakur b Bumrah 20 D. Mitchell c Rahul b Bumrah 49 K. Williamson not out 33 D. Conway not out 2 Extras (lb1, w6) 7 TOTAL (2 wickets, 14.3 overs) 111 Did not bat: Glenn Phillips, J. Neesham, M.

Santner, A. Milne, T. Southee, I. Sodhi, T. Boult Fall of wickets: 1-24 (Guptill), 2-96 (Mitchell) Bowling: Chakravarthy 4-0-23-0, Bumrah 4-0-19-2 (w4), Jadeja 2-0-23-0, Shami 1-0-11-0 (w1), Thakur 1.3-0-17-0, Pandya 2-0-17-0 (w1) Toss: New Zealand result: New Zealand won by eight wickets Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)tv Umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

Related Topics

India T20 World Dubai Conway Mitchell Virat Kohli KL Rahul Marais Erasmus Richard Kettleborough Ranjan Madugalle Sunday TV From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Al Jalila Hospital and Duracell to raise awareness ..

Al Jalila Hospital and Duracell to raise awareness on risks of accidental ingest ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, UK to conduct exercise to toughen border cont ..

UAE, UK to conduct exercise to toughen border controls against illicit finance

2 hours ago
 Emirates Mars Mission launches Mars Data Analysis ..

Emirates Mars Mission launches Mars Data Analysis Competition for UAE students

2 hours ago
 Saeed Al Tayer highlights efforts to transform Dub ..

Saeed Al Tayer highlights efforts to transform Dubai into carbon-neutral economy ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai achieves 61% reduction of government procedu ..

Dubai achieves 61% reduction of government procedures for doing business, surpas ..

2 hours ago
 11th Publishers Conference in Sharjah calls for co ..

11th Publishers Conference in Sharjah calls for collective action and increased ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.