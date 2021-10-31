India v New Zealand T20 World Cup scoreboard

(@FahadShabbir)

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between India and New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday: India KL Rahul c Mitchell b Southee 18 I.

Kishan c Mitchell b Boult 4 R. Sharma c Guptill b Sodhi 14 V. Kohli c Boult b Sodhi 9 R. Pant b Milne 12 H. Pandya c Guptill b Boult 23 R. Jadeja not out 26 S. Thakur c Guptill b Boult 0 M. Shami not out 0 Extras (lb2, w2) 4 Total (7 wickets, 20 overs) 110 Did not bat: J.

Bumrah, V. Chakravarthy Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Kishan), 2-35 (Rahul), 3-40 (Sharma), 4-48 (Kohli), 5-70 (Pant), 6-94 (Pandya), 7-94 (Thakur) Bowling: Boult 4-0-20-3, Southee 4-0-26-1, Santner 4-0-15-0, Milne 4-0-30-1 (w1), Sodhi 4-0-17-2 (w1) New Zealand (target 111) M.

Guptill c Thakur b Bumrah 20 D. Mitchell c Rahul b Bumrah 49 K. Williamson not out 33 D. Conway not out 2 Extras (lb1, w6) 7 TOTAL (2 wickets, 14.3 overs) 111 Did not bat: Glenn Phillips, J. Neesham, M.

Santner, A. Milne, T. Southee, I. Sodhi, T. Boult Fall of wickets: 1-24 (Guptill), 2-96 (Mitchell) Bowling: Chakravarthy 4-0-23-0, Bumrah 4-0-19-2 (w4), Jadeja 2-0-23-0, Shami 1-0-11-0 (w1), Thakur 1.3-0-17-0, Pandya 2-0-17-0 (w1) Toss: New Zealand result: New Zealand won by eight wickets Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)tv Umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)